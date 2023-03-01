Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 212,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grifols Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

