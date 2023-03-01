Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Bel Fuse worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.