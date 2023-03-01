Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $321.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,037,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,037,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,711,729. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

