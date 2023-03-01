Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of Ducommun worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ducommun by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 376.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $653.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

