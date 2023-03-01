Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

WEN stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

