Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Matthews International worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 94.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of MATW opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

About Matthews International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -37.10%.

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.