Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $42,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $16,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.44. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

