Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 67,228 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 241.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 670.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2,865.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 330,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
Spectrum Brands stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $93.39.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.
Spectrum Brands Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.
