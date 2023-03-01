Galxe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.27 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Galxe has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $105.84 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

