Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Block were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77, a PEG ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Block

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

