Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.



