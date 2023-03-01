Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVD. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

