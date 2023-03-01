Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 351,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $685.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

