Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.