Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 5,251 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.
Shares of VMW opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
