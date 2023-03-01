Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

BDX opened at $234.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

