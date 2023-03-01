Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $261,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $432.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

