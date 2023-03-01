Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $14.16. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 37,143 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GENC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gencor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Articles

