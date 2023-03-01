General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.
General Motors Stock Performance
NYSE:GM opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors
In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 370,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
