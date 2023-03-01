General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 370,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

