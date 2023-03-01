Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

