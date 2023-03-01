Gifto (GTO) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Gifto has a market capitalization of $70.57 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

