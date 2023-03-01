Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JETMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 9,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,267. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

