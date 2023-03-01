Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Global-e Online Stock Down 2.7 %
GLBE opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $40.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
