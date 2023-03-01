Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.7 %

GLBE opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

