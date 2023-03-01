Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.
Global Payments stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
