Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

