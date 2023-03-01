Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 3,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

