Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Up 0.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 3,273,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,390,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

