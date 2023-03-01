Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SOCL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 19,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,814. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.