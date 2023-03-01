Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 17,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.
