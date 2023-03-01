Golden Queen Mining Consolidated (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GQMNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Golden Queen Mining Consolidated shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Golden Queen Mining Consolidated

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

