Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRABW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 6,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,139. Grab has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.