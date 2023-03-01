Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) vs. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head to Head Comparison

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $8.64 million 81.63 $1.47 million N/A N/A Sasol $18.15 billion 0.51 $2.56 billion N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Granite Ridge Resources and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources N/A 7.84% 1.91% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sasol beats Granite Ridge Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

