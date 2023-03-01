GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 85.8% in February

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GrowLife Price Performance

Shares of PHOT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,792. GrowLife has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

