GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSIT opened at $1.63 on Friday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

