Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Down 57.9% in February

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Harbor Custom Development stock remained flat at $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Harbor Custom Development Announces Dividend

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a yield of 31.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

