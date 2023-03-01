Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 1.1 %

HRGLY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 785 ($9.47) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.