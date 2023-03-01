Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPY remained flat at $14.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Hays alerts:

About Hays

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.