Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of HAYPY remained flat at $14.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About Hays
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPY)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.