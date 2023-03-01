HC Wainwright Lowers ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $4.50

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 496.03% from the company’s current price.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ASLN stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

