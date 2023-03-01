Head to Head Comparison: Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) vs. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of 89bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qilian International Holding Group $57.10 million N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A 89bio N/A N/A -$90.12 million ($4.36) -3.19

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and 89bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qilian International Holding Group and 89bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 89bio 0 0 7 1 3.13

89bio has a consensus price target of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 83.96%. Given 89bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A 89bio N/A -89.90% -64.18%

Summary

Qilian International Holding Group beats 89bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It also provides Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop pegozafermin for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

