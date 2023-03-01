Head to Head Comparison: Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) vs. Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.38 billion 2.58 $1.44 billion N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $5.66 billion 2.57 $800.88 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 7 0 2.88

Koninklijke KPN has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Koninklijke KPN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Rating)

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other. The Other’ segment consists of KPN Holding, Corporate Center, and eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.