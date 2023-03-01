Head-To-Head Contrast: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -29.15% N/A -16.19% Duos Technologies Group -47.78% -359.69% -45.90%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Nutanix has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutanix and Duos Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 6 0 2.60 Duos Technologies Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nutanix presently has a consensus target price of $31.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Duos Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.79%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Nutanix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Duos Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.58 billion 4.17 -$797.54 million ($2.13) -13.44 Duos Technologies Group $8.26 million 4.48 -$6.01 million ($1.01) -5.13

Duos Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duos Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nutanix beats Duos Technologies Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.