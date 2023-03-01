Head to Head Survey: Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) versus Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -8.26% -121.65% -11.43% Chugai Pharmaceutical 30.12% 28.94% 22.74%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $56.24 million 0.63 -$7.96 million N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.65 billion 4.23 $2.87 billion $0.88 14.09

This table compares Cosmos Health and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cosmos Health and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Cosmos Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Health, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.