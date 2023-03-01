Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 18,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $684.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,295,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,662,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.