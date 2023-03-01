Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.89 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Helios Technologies stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 52,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Stories

