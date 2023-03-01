Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). 3,401,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 21,642,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.69.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

