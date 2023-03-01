Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $190.43 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $190.43 million and $279,460.46 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00022040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

