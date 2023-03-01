Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

