Hidigital btc (HDBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,275.18

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

