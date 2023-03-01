Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.37

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.37 and traded as low as $38.46. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 3,958 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

