Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $164.28 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00052199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $164.28 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00186371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,421,419 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.

Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.

*We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above*”

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.