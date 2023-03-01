Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 248,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

